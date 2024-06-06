AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,705 Decreased By -68.5 (-0.88%)
BR30 24,695 Decreased By -268.9 (-1.08%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Indian batters have the tools to solve New York pitch challenge, coach says

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 01:59pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India’s batters have the skills and experience needed to navigate the challenge of playing on a tricky pitch in New York, batting coach Vikram Rathour said after their Twenty20 World Cup victory over Ireland on Wednesday.

India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with an impressive half-century to guide his team to an eight-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening group match.

T20 World Cup: New York boosts security after reported threats to Pakistan-India match

However, batters found it tough going, with the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium’s drop-in pitch offering a lot of movement and bounce, leading to a low-scoring match after Ireland were bundled out for 96 with four overs to spare.

“It was a challenging wicket and we were expecting a challenging wicket because we played a practice game here. So, we knew what to expect,” Rathour told reporters.

“It is what it is. We need to find a way to deal with it and I think we have enough skills in the team and enough experience in the team to deal with it. We should be fine… “We have enough good batters who can manage to bat well on any kind of surface. I think that has been our strength for many, many years. I think we can adapt really well to different conditions.”

USA looking for wins in T20 World Cup debut

The stadium in New York has seen few runs in the two World Cup games it has hosted so far, with South Africa defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets on Monday after dismissing their Asian opponents for their lowest-ever T20I score of 77.

The pitch has drawn widespread criticism, with former England captain Michael Vaughan saying in a post on social media platform X: “Trying to sell the game in the States is great. Love it.

“But for players to have to play on this sub standard surface in New York is unacceptable. You work so hard to make it to the (World Cup) then have to play on this.”

Former Australia and Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur wrote on X: “This pitch in New York is very poor!” The next match at the stadium will see Canada taking on Ireland on Friday, before arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off on June 9.

ICC T20I World Cup-2024: Babar says optimistic about team’s prospects

The June 1-29 World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

India Pakistan Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Twenty20 World Cup Rahul Dravid ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup 2024 india vs pakistan t20 Vikram Rathour Indian batters Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Comments

200 characters

Indian batters have the tools to solve New York pitch challenge, coach says

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

India’s Modi readies for third term after securing coalition

Treet Corporation to set up subsidiary in Dubai

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Oil gains with September US rate cut in sights

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Five-day China visit: PM vows security to investments, individuals

Read more stories