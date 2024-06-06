AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
Russian rouble slightly strengthens against US dollar

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 01:36pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble slightly strengthened against the US dollar on Thursday. By 0717 GMT, the rouble was 0.14% higher at 88.64 to the dollar after trading in a range of 88.485 to 88.818.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.1% to 96.43 and gained 0.15% to 12.20 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 0.7% to $78.92 a barrel.

Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

Russian stock indexes fell.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.39% to 1,135.95.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.49% to 3,196.46.

