AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,705 Decreased By -68.5 (-0.88%)
BR30 24,695 Decreased By -268.9 (-1.08%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 06, 2024
European equities gain on tech boost in run-up to ECB

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 01:34pm

European shares opened higher on Thursday, boosted by technology stocks, while investors geared up for the European Central Bank’s key interest rate decision later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% as of 0720 GMT, hitting its highest level in three weeks. Market participants will await the ECB’s interest rate decision, due at 1215 GMT, where the central bank is expected to ease borrowing costs by 25 basis points (bps) from its present record level of 4%.

Money markets are presently pricing in 64 bps of cuts this year, as per LSEG data. Technology stocks continued to lead, up 1.8% to hit nearly a 24-year high, extending gains from the previous session.

Healthcare also aided gains, up 1% as Novo Nordisk rose 3.5% to hit a fresh record high. Helping the upbeat sentiment, the US benchmark index S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs on Wednesday after more evidence of easing labour market pressures firmed bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

European shares gains, led higher by tech stocks

Among individual stocks, Remy Cointreau added 4.9% after the French cognac maker reported a smaller-than-expected drop in it annual profit and predicted a recovery over the coming year.

European shares

