Euro 2024: Netherlands factfile

THE HAGUE: Factfile on the Netherlands ahead of Euro 2024, which starts on June 14:

Honours: European Championship winners 1988

Previous Euro performances: 10 participations, best performance winners 1988

FIFA ranking: 7th

Nickname: Oranje

Coach: Ronald Koeman

Star players: Memphis Depay, Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong

Main clubs: Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar

How did they qualify: Second in Group B behind France

Pre-Euro friendlies:

Netherlands v Canada (June 6)

Netherlands v Iceland (June 10)

26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford/ENG), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton/ENG)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City/ENG), Daley Blind (Girona/ESP), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan/ITA), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan/ITA), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich/GER), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/ENG)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona/ESP), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool/ENG), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta/ITA), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan/ITA), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig/GER), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq/KSA)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool/ENG), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim/GER)