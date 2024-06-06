Darwin Nunez hat-trick as Uruguay thrash Mexico

DENVER: Darwin Nunez scored a hat-trick as Uruguay thumped Mexico 4-0 in a Copa America warm-up friendly in Denver on Wednesday.

Liverpool striker Nunez netted in the seventh, 44th and 49th minute as the South Americans ran riot against an outclassed Mexico.

Facundo Pellistri scored Uruguay’s other goal on a miserable night for Mexico at Denver’s Empower Field in Colorado.

Mexico now face a daunting friendly against mighty Brazil in College Station in Texas on Saturday in what is their final run out before the Copa America gets under way later this month.

Uruguay meanwhile will head into the Copa America in confident mood after dispatching Mexico with ease.

Wednesday’s win was Uruguay’s final game before they take on Panama on June 23 in Group C of the Copa America, which also includes the United States and Bolivia.