Sports

Darwin Nunez hat-trick as Uruguay thrash Mexico

AFP Published 06 Jun, 2024 12:02pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DENVER: Darwin Nunez scored a hat-trick as Uruguay thumped Mexico 4-0 in a Copa America warm-up friendly in Denver on Wednesday.

Liverpool striker Nunez netted in the seventh, 44th and 49th minute as the South Americans ran riot against an outclassed Mexico.

Facundo Pellistri scored Uruguay’s other goal on a miserable night for Mexico at Denver’s Empower Field in Colorado.

Mexico now face a daunting friendly against mighty Brazil in College Station in Texas on Saturday in what is their final run out before the Copa America gets under way later this month.

US to host Brazil for friendly ahead of Copa America

Uruguay meanwhile will head into the Copa America in confident mood after dispatching Mexico with ease.

Wednesday’s win was Uruguay’s final game before they take on Panama on June 23 in Group C of the Copa America, which also includes the United States and Bolivia.

Copa America Uruguay vs Mexico Facundo Pellistri

