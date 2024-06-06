AIRLINK 77.96 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.27%)
BOP 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
DGKC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
FFBL 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.33%)
HASCOL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
HBL 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.16%)
HUBC 141.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.38%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.57%)
MLCF 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
OGDC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
PAEL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 117.77 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.27%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
PTC 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SEARL 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.57%)
SSGC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TRG 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
UNITY 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,793 Increased By 19.5 (0.25%)
BR30 25,060 Increased By 96.2 (0.39%)
KSE100 74,374 Increased By 154.3 (0.21%)
KSE30 23,863 Increased By 83.8 (0.35%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains as US dollar, yields slip; focus on jobs data

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 11:19am

Gold firmed on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated on rising bets that U.S interest rate cuts may start as early as September, while investors awaited the US non-farm payrolls data.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $2,373.31 per ounce as of 0258 GMT, after rising 1% in the previous session.

US gold futures rose 0.7% to $2,392.80. The dollar index was down 0.2%, hovering around a near two-month low, and benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields lingered near their weakest levels in more than two months.

Buyers were giving the US dollar the cold shoulder today following the weak ADP in the lead up to the non-farm payrolls data (NFP) which enabled the gold price to prosper,“ said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“The fundamental outlook still looks constructive for gold as we move closer towards possible Fed rate cuts in the second half of the year. Though the $2,300 level could come into question on the downside if we get a particularly strong NFP figure.”

Hiring by US private employers slid to a four-month low in May, adding to signs the job market is cooling.

Gold price per tola sheds Rs400 in Pakistan

Markets now look forward to the NFP data on Friday for further clues.

The Federal Reserve will cut its key interest rate in September and once more this year, according to a majority of forecasters in a Reuters poll that also showed a significant risk they opt for only one or none at all.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver rose 1.8% to $30.54 per ounce, platinum was up 1.2% at $1,003.95 and palladium gained 1.2% to $942.75.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold gains as US dollar, yields slip; focus on jobs data

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

Oil up on Fed rate cut expectations, but OPEC+ supply decision caps gains

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

Read more stories