AIRLINK 77.96 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.27%)
BOP 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
DFML 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.98%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.63%)
FCCL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
FFBL 30.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.88%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
HASCOL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
HBL 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.16%)
HUBC 141.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.38%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.86%)
MLCF 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
OGDC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
PAEL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.46%)
PRL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
PTC 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SEARL 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.57%)
SSGC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TRG 66.61 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.89%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,794 Increased By 20.6 (0.26%)
BR30 25,067 Increased By 103.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 74,390 Increased By 170.4 (0.23%)
KSE30 23,866 Increased By 86.3 (0.36%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields dip as focus moves to US yields

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 11:12am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were lower in the early session on Thursday as focus shifted to moves in US peers as well as oil prices, with the market digesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s smaller victory margin for a third term.

India’s benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0183% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0272%.

“The market has now started looking beyond the election results and we are seeing some reaction to the recent fall in US yields and oil prices,” the trader said.

“Only if we see any issue in cabinet formation, we may react again.”

US yields continued their decline on weaker-than-expected job growth data ahead of Friday’s highly anticipated government employment report for May.

The weak economic data this week has boosted expectations that the US Federal Reserve will deliver two rate cuts of 25 basis points (bps) each this year.

The odds of a rate cut in September have risen to 69%, up from 47% a week earlier, while the Fed is pegged to cut rates by 49 bps in 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In India, the Modi-led ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won 240 seats, short of a simple majority in the 543-member house, while an alliance led by him won 293 seats, much smaller than what was predicted in the exit polls.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

fund managers said Indian government bonds will continue to attract foreign flows even as a narrower-than-expected victory margin for the Modi-led alliance could prompt a shift in policy.

The central government is set to conduct its fifth buyback for the current financial year later in the day, and the market does not expect strong offers.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision is due on Friday, wherein most market participants are anticipating a status quo in rates as well as stance, with a major focus on guidance.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields dip as focus moves to US yields

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

Oil up on Fed rate cut expectations, but OPEC+ supply decision caps gains

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

Read more stories