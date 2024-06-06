AIRLINK 77.82 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.09%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
DGKC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
FCCL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
FFBL 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.33%)
HASCOL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
HBL 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.16%)
HUBC 141.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.38%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.09%)
MLCF 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
PAEL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 117.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.26%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
PTC 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SEARL 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.57%)
SSGC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TRG 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,792 Increased By 18.7 (0.24%)
BR30 25,046 Increased By 82.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 74,387 Increased By 167.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 23,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.36%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat recovers from four-week low; Black Sea crops in focus

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 11:09am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat inched higher on Thursday, after hitting a four-week low in the previous session on pressure from a rapidly advancing US harvest, with crop prospects in the Black Sea region likely to influence prices in the coming days.

Soybeans and corn rose for the first time in eight sessions, although ample world supplies curbed gains.

“More price volatility is expected in June as the Black Sea and other region’s crop surveys will be updated,” according to a Rabobank report.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $6.47-3/4 a bushel as of 0354 GMT, having dropped to its lowest since May 10 at $6.43 a bushel on Wednesday.

Soybeans rose 0.4% to $11.81-3/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.5% at $4.41-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat supplies from freshly-harvested crops in the United States and other northern hemisphere producers are likely to keep a lid on prices.

US winter wheat is 6% harvested, the US government said on Monday, ahead of the five-year average pace.

EU wheat falls

Russia will boost financial support to farmers but is not expected to ban grains exports if a federal emergency is declared due to frosts that have damaged crops, industry experts said on Wednesday.

The prolonged absence of rain across most of Ukraine caused a deterioration of conditions for all crops last month but has yet to have critical consequences, analysts said on Wednesday, citing data from state agricultural meteorologists.

China will expand its wheat stockpile by increasing buying from domestic producers as the world’s top producer and consumer of the staple grain looks to secure supply amid recent weather-related damage to global production.

Wheat

Comments

200 characters

Wheat recovers from four-week low; Black Sea crops in focus

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

Oil up on Fed rate cut expectations, but OPEC+ supply decision caps gains

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

Read more stories