AIRLINK 77.96 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.27%)
BOP 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.18%)
DFML 42.53 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.77%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.63%)
FCCL 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
FFBL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.69%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.92%)
HASCOL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
HBL 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.16%)
HUBC 141.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.38%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.09%)
MLCF 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
OGDC 127.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.6%)
PAEL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PPL 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.46%)
PRL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
PTC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
SEARL 56.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.3%)
SNGP 63.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.81%)
SSGC 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 66.83 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.23%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,798 Increased By 24.5 (0.32%)
BR30 25,072 Increased By 109 (0.44%)
KSE100 74,414 Increased By 194.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 23,876 Increased By 96.9 (0.41%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei jumps as chip-related shares track US peers higher

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 10:23am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose more than 1% on Thursday, as Tokyo Electron and other chip-related stocks tracked their US peers higher.

The Nikkei was up 1.18% at 38,944.31, as of 0203 GMT, after briefly crossing the 39,000 level earlier in the session.

“Chip shares lifted the Nikkei, but its gains were capped as investors sold stocks as soon as the index crossed a milestone,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, referring to the 39,000 level.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron jumped 4.68% to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 5.22%.

US chip stocks leapt 4.5% overnight, buoyed by gains to Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Nvidia’s market value hit the $3 trillion mark for the first time as the chipmaker overtook Apple to become the world’s second-most valuable company.

“Until the market confirms policy path of central banks in the US, Europe and Japan, it will be hard to make active bets on stocks,” Yasuda said.

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, and markets price in an almost certain chance of a first rate cut.

The Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will hold their policy meetings next week.

The broader Topix was up 0.83% at 2,771.07, with Toyota Motor rising 2.14%.

Of the more than 1,600 stocks traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime section, 48% rose while 46% fell, with 4% flat.

Technology investor SoftBank Group gained for a second session, rising 3.63% as activist investor Elliott Management has rebuilt a stake worth more than $2 billion and is calling for a $15 billion share buyback.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei jumps as chip-related shares track US peers higher

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

Oil up on Fed rate cut expectations, but OPEC+ supply decision caps gains

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

Read more stories