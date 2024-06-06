Controversial tweet case: IHC bars FIA from taking action against PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any adverse action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Barrister Gohar Ali and Raoof Hassan, in a controversial tweet case.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted the hearing of a petition moved by the PTI leaders through Niazullah Khan Niazi and cited the Federation of Pakistan and the FIA as respondents.

The petitioners have challenged the notice dated 31.5.2024, issued by FIA Cybercrime Reporting Centre, Islamabad, in terms of Section 160 CrPC, whereby, petitioners have been directed to appear in person before the Cybercrime Reporting Centre, Islamabad on 05.6.2024 at 11.00 am with reference to enquiry no RE-632/2024 as a video has been uploaded on Twitter account having the username @ImranKhanPTI.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioners contended that petitioners have nothing to do with the said Twitter account and they are not operating the said account. He added that the owner of the said account; i.e., Imran Khan is confined in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, for the last 10 months.

It was further contended that petitioners apprehended their arrest under the garb of the impugned notice. The counsel argued that issuance of impugned notice is beyond the jurisdiction of FIA; even proceedings initiated by the Cybercrime Reporting Centre have no legal sanctity.

The bench observed that the question raised needed consideration and issued notices to the respondents. Later, the bench adjourned the hearing of the case till June 25.

In the meanwhile, the IHC bench directed, “Petitioners shall appear before the concerned authority on the given date and time and shall record their statements; however, respondents shall not harass the petitioners and no adverse action shall be taken against the petitioners till the next date of hearing.”

Earlier, the bench also overruled the objections raised by the Registrar’s Office and directed it to number the petition and fix the same before the court for hearing.

