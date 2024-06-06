AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Markets Print 2024-06-06

China and HK stocks close down despite upbeat service activity data

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed down on Wednesday, dragged lower by consumer and property shares, despite an unexpected pickup in service activity in May. Hong Kong shares were also down.

China’s services activity in May accelerated at the quickest pace in 10 months, while staffing levels expanded for the first time since January, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, pointing to sustained recovery in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, some Chinese AI chip companies are now designing less powerful processors to retain access to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co production in the face of US sanctions.

The CSI semiconductor index added 0.4%.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.83% at 3,065.40. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.58%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.75%, the consumer staples sector down 1.11%, the real estate index down 2.55% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.2%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.19% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.545%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.96%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.89%.

At 08:03, the yuan was quoted at 7.2458 per US dollar, 0.08% weaker than the previous close of 7.2402.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 27.08 points or 0.15% at 18,505.56. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.21% to 6,572.21.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.3%, while the IT sector rose 0.38%, the financial sector ended 0.1% lower and the property sector dipped 1.05%.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which rose 4.91%, while the biggest loser was Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd, which fell 7.42%.

