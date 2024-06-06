AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-06

Gold rises after softer US jobs data

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

NEW YORK: Gold prices gained on Wednesday as bond yields fell after weaker-than-expected US private payrolls data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $2,346.99 per ounce, as of 1449 GMT, after a 1% fall in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.8% to $2,367.20.

Benchmark US Treasury yields fell to their lowest since April 5 after data showed US private payrolls increased less than expected in May. A weak labour number adds fuel to the fire that the Fed may have to cut rates before year end, boosting gold’s appeal, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders now see about a 67% chance of a Fed rate cut by September, versus below 50% last week.

Other key US economic reports, including the ISM services data due at 1400 GMT and the non-farm payrolls report scheduled for Friday, will have the potential to influence gold prices, analysts said.

“An upside print in the NFP could see the expected timeline for the first rate cut shift back in favour of November, while a downside miss could see September firm as the favoured month for potential action from the Fed,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said in a note.

On the physical front, net purchases of gold by global central banks rose to 33 metric tons in April from a revised net buying of 3 tons in March, the World Gold Council (WGC) said, signalling the sector’s continuing strong appetite for the metal despite high prices.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.7% $29.68 per ounce, platinum was up 0.4% at $991.00 and palladium gained 2.1% to $934.50.

Gold Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold rises after softer US jobs data

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Pakistan keen to access Chinese capital markets: Aurangzeb

Mobilising finance via PPPs: ADB approves $250m policy-based loan

AGP office distances itself from ‘award in favour of SHPL’

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

NA budget session begins today

$130 per metric ton customs value fixed on Pink Rock Salt’s export

Read more stories