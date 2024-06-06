AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Jun 06, 2024

Market remains steady low volume

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained steady on Wednesday, with trading volume staying low. According to Cotton...
Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained steady on Wednesday, with trading volume staying low.

According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, the reason behind low trading volume is the slow arrival of Phutti.

The rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs19,500 to Rs20,0000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs20,000 to Rs20,500 per maund. The rate of new Phutti is in between Rs9,000 to Rs10,200 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs19,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs367 per kg.

