KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 05, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.18 279.59 AED 75.26 75.98
EURO 299.87 302.81 SAR 73.51 74.22
GBP 352.34 355.65 INTERBANK 278.20 278.40
JPY 1.75 1.79
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
