Markets

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 05, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.18   279.59    AED                75.26     75.98
EURO                299.87   302.81    SAR                73.51     74.22
GBP                 352.34   355.65    INTERBANK         278.20    278.40
JPY                                                        1.75      1.79
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

