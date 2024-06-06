KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 05, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.18 279.59 AED 75.26 75.98 EURO 299.87 302.81 SAR 73.51 74.22 GBP 352.34 355.65 INTERBANK 278.20 278.40 JPY 1.75 1.79 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024