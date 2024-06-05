Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, consumer staples gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.71% higher at 12,189.85.

Ceylon Beverage Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 23.3% and 1.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 37.2 million shares from 39.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.25 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.14 million) from 899.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 180.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.17 billion rupees, the data showed.