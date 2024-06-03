Sri Lanka shares end lower, dragged by real estate and consumer staples

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in real estate and consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.46% at 12,050.44. It has fallen in 11 out of the last 14 sessions.

Mercantile Shipping Company PLC and Diesel & Motor Engineering PLC were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share, falling 17.6% and 6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 43.1 million shares from 58.1 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 686.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.3 million) from 1.17 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lanka shares end lower

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 118 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 637 million rupees, the data showed.