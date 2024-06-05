AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,764 Decreased By -71 (-0.91%)
BR30 24,923 Decreased By -321.2 (-1.27%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
King Charles banknotes enter circulation in UK

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 02:20pm
A view of the 5 pounds and 10 pounds banknotes bearing a portrait of King Charles, which will enter circulation on June 5, presented to the King by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain April 9, 2024. Photo: Reuters
A view of the 5 pounds and 10 pounds banknotes bearing a portrait of King Charles, which will enter circulation on June 5, presented to the King by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain April 9, 2024. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Banknotes featuring a portrait of King Charles entered circulation in Britain on Wednesday, nearly two years after he succeeded the late Queen Elizabeth as head of state.

Charles’ image will appear on the new notes for five, 10, 20 50 pounds issued by the Bank of England. Existing notes featuring Elizabeth will continue to circulate.

“This approach is in line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimise the environmental and financial impact of this change,” the BoE said. “This means the public will begin to see the new King Charles III notes very gradually.”

King Charles to appear on UK banknotes from June

Elizabeth was the first monarch to feature on British banknotes, in contrast to coins in England which have carried images of kings and queens for more than 1,000 years.

The design of the new banknotes was revealed in December 2022, shortly after coins featuring Charles entered circulation. Other than the new monarch, the design of the banknotes is unchanged.

Cash usage has fallen sharply in Britain in recent years as consumers favour debit cards and other electronic payments.

According to the British Retail Consortium, cash accounted for more than half of transactions in shops in 2014, but had fallen to 15% by 2021 - partly due to COVID-19 restrictions - before rising to 19% in 2022.

“We are committed to providing banknotes for as long as the public demand them. Bringing these new notes into circulation is a demonstration of that commitment,” BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

Britain’s government passed legislation last year to require banks to ensure ready access to cash.

