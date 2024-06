HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up in the opening minutes of Wednesday after a weak US jobs reading gave a shot in the arm to hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.25 percent, or 45.67 points, to 18,489.78.

Hong Kong shares jump at open

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.17 percent, or 5.15 points, to 3,086.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.28 percent, or 4.82 points, to 1,722.11.