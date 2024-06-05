Indian shares rebound after worst session in four years on narrow Modi win

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged up on Wednesday, after posting their worst day in over four years in the previous session on a narrow win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.7% at 22,032.65 points as of 09:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7% at 72,582.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party lost its outright majority in parliament in a surprise election verdict.

Indian shares post worst day in 4 years as polls show unexpectedly narrow Modi win

The benchmarks closed nearly 6% lower each on Tuesday.