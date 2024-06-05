AIRLINK 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.34%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
DFML 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
DGKC 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.31%)
FFL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
GGL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
HBL 109.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.41%)
HUBC 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.83%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 128.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 117.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
SEARL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.03%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.52%)
SSGC 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.9%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,786 Decreased By -49 (-0.63%)
BR30 25,010 Decreased By -234.5 (-0.93%)
KSE100 74,287 Decreased By -380.1 (-0.51%)
KSE30 23,794 Decreased By -124.8 (-0.52%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rebound after worst session in four years on narrow Modi win

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 10:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged up on Wednesday, after posting their worst day in over four years in the previous session on a narrow win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.7% at 22,032.65 points as of 09:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7% at 72,582.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party lost its outright majority in parliament in a surprise election verdict.

Indian shares post worst day in 4 years as polls show unexpectedly narrow Modi win

The benchmarks closed nearly 6% lower each on Tuesday.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares rebound after worst session in four years on narrow Modi win

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

TDRO fails to provide relief to importers, exporters

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Lack of coordination between depts: FBR’s efforts aimed at broadening tax base hit a snag

Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

Read more stories