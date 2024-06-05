AIRLINK 76.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
DFML 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
DGKC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.55%)
FCCL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
FFBL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.31%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
HBL 109.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.34%)
HUBC 139.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.92%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
MLCF 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
OGDC 128.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.54%)
PAEL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.6%)
PRL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
SEARL 56.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.12%)
SNGP 63.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.71%)
SSGC 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TRG 63.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.01%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,781 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.69%)
BR30 24,979 Decreased By -265.8 (-1.05%)
KSE100 74,265 Decreased By -401.4 (-0.54%)
KSE30 23,792 Decreased By -126.8 (-0.53%)
Japan’s Nikkei falls after weak US jobs data; stronger yen weighs

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, dragged by economic-sensitive stocks after...
Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 10:54am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, dragged by economic-sensitive stocks after weaker-than-expected US labour market data, while the yen’s rebound hurt sentiment.

The Nikkei was down 0.8% to 38,527.6 by the midday break.

The broader Topix fell 1.16% to 2,755.24.

“Wall Street rose overnight after the labour market data helped US Treasury yields to fall,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“But the yen rose, which was negative for Japanese equities. The positive impact of falling Japanese government bond yields was limited in the current session.”

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

Wall Street ended higher after data showed that US job openings fell to their lowest level in more than three years in April, signalling an easing in labour market tightness that supported a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year. US Treasury yields slipped following the report.

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields tracked the declines, with the 10-year bond yield falling below 1% for the first time since May 24.

The yen rose to a three-week peak against the dollar overnight, as Bank of Japan officials warned they are keeping a close eye on the currency, and a Bloomberg report said the central bank could soon discuss reducing bond purchases.

Shipping companies lost 2.98% and energy explorers fell 2.18%.

Steel companies lost 2.17%.

The insurance sector fell 3.29%, the most among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes. Chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 2.5% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

Toyota Motor lost 2.03% to become the biggest drag on the Topix.

On the flip side, the property sector rose 1.27% to become the top performer among the TSE’s industry groups. Of the 225 Nikkei components, 58 stocks rose and 166 fell, with one flat.

