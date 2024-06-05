AIRLINK 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.34%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
DFML 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
DGKC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.56%)
FCCL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
FFBL 31.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
HBL 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.7%)
HUBC 139.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.92%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.15%)
OGDC 128.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.61%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.55%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.03%)
SNGP 63.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.71%)
SSGC 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.05%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,781 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.69%)
BR30 24,979 Decreased By -265.8 (-1.05%)
KSE100 74,265 Decreased By -401.4 (-0.54%)
KSE30 23,792 Decreased By -126.8 (-0.53%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Relentless Cristiano Ronaldo chasing more Euro glory with Portugal

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 10:30am

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been a model of longevity for more than two decades in an outstanding career, breaking numerous records and playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world, and he will be determined to make his mark at Euro 2024.

His move away from the European elite to Saudi Arabia after a disappointing showing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which ended with Portugal’s shock 1-0 defeat by Morocco in the quarter-finals, has raised questions about whether the 39-year-old Ronaldo’s brilliant career is nearing an end.

However, he will be out to prove he can still make a difference at the highest level and will arrive in Germany for Euro 2024 as the trusted leader of a talented team under the guidance of former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

Among Ronaldo’s many achievements, he is the leading scorer in the history of men’s international football with 128 goals in 204 official matches.

Almost 20 years have passed between his first Portugal goal against Greece at Euro 2004 and his most recent versus Lichtenstein in November 2023 – with the nation’s 2016 Euros triumph the pinnacle of his international career.

Ronaldo has scored 891 times in his career, holds the record for the most Champions League goals in the competition’s history with 140 and is the only player to have scored in five consecutive European Championship tournaments.

He will try to extend that record in Germany as he edges close to 900 goals, a number that could be within reach during the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League scoring record

But his aim is much higher.

“It’s going to be quite difficult to reach 1,000 goals but it’s about how I am mentally, my motivation,” Ronaldo said after scoring twice against Slovakia.

“If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them… We’ll see. To get to 1,000, you have to get to 900 first. I think I’ll get there.”

Having scored 10 goals in the last 12 games with Portugal and 42 in 41 matches with Al-Nassr this season, Ronaldo’s relentless mentality could be the key to him making a statement with his country in Germany against all odds.

Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League

Comments

200 characters

Relentless Cristiano Ronaldo chasing more Euro glory with Portugal

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

TDRO fails to provide relief to importers, exporters

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Lack of coordination between depts: FBR’s efforts aimed at broadening tax base hit a snag

Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

Read more stories