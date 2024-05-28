May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League scoring record

AFP Published 28 May, 2024 11:39am

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for the most goals in a Saudi Pro League season when he struck for the 34th and 35th time in Al Nassr’s final game of the campaign.

“I don’t follow the records, the records follow me,” the 39-year-old Portuguese forward tweeted afterwards.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star struck in first-half stoppage time and again in the 69th minute with a header as Al Nassr defeated Al Ittihad 4-2 at home on Monday.

The previous record for most goals in a single season was the 34 scored by the Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2018-19.

Al Nassr were already assured of a second-placed finish, coming a distant 14 points behind champions Al Hilal.

Ronaldo poised for Euro record as Portugal name squad

Ronaldo joined Riyadh-based Al Nassr in December 2022, the start of an influx of overseas players to the Saudi league on lucrative contracts.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to victory at the 2016 Euros, has been selected for the squad for this year’s edition in Germany next month – his 11th international tournament.

He is the most capped player in men’s international football with 206 appearances and has scored a record 128 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Comments

200 characters

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League scoring record

US iterates support to reform plan

Youm-e-Takbeer collective effort of all facets of national power: PM Shehbaz

All set to dispatch high-level trade team to Iran

ECC allows SNGPL-based fertiliser plants to operate at Rs1,597/MMBTU

‘NAB ends probes’: NCPL demands PD pay Rs8.35bn withheld amount

Hydropower projects: PM tells MoC, MoF and PD to sort out ‘issues’ with Korean cos

Sri Lanka holds rates to manage inflation, foster economic stability

PM forms body on additional utility-scale renewable energy power project

Upcoming budget: FBR to issue new rules to process pending refund applications

Power supply to theft-free areas: KP govt, PD agree to reach formal agreement

Read more stories