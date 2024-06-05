Biden orders block on asylum seekers at Mexico border

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will temporarily shut the US-Mexico border to asylum seekers whenever illegal migrant crossings surge, the White House said Tuesday, in a dramatic bid to neutralize one of his political weak spots in the reelection battle against Donald Trump.

The 81-year-old Democrat is signing a long-awaited executive order that would ban migrants who enter illegally from getting asylum when numbers top 2,500 in a day — and then make it easier to deport them back to Mexico.

“To Joe Biden, the safety of American families should always come first. That’s why today, the president is announcing new historic executive actions to bar migrants who cross our southern border unlawfully from receiving asylum,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.