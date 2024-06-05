AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Geo-distributed firms face information security challenges: Kaspersky

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2024 Updated June 5, 2024 06:35pm

ISLAMABAD: A global cyber security company has asked Pakistani companies to apply solutions that enable centralized and automated network management and provide comprehensive protection of all their offices.

Maxim Kaminsky, Business Development Manager of Secure Access Service Edge at Kaspersky (Cyber Security Company) informed media here on Tuesday that providing consistent network and information security across multiple geographically dispersed offices is a daunting task for distributed organizations.

Local regulation and legislation, varying resources and expertise at corporate headquarters and branch offices, coupled with a lack of effective network and cyber security tools, can place a significant burden on those specialists trying to implement and maintain uniform security standards and consistent network configuration.

According to a new Kaspersky survey, over one-third (39%) of geographically distributed companies identify building and maintaining a cohesive IT infrastructure across multiple sites as their primary concern. At the same time, 23% of businesses consider ensuring comprehensive information protection of all their offices most significant challenge.

The recent Kaspersky’s report ‘Managing geographically distributed businesses: challenges and solutions’ provides a deeper insight into the network and information security challenges faced by geo-distributed companies and highlights solutions organizations employ to overcome these difficulties.

When considering IT infrastructure and information security issues, it is notable that 40% of experts identify incident detection and response as a primary hurdle when addressing cyber security issues across multiple sites. More than one third struggle with effectively implementing security measures (37%) and building a cohesive security policy (37%).

Among other technological problems respondents also mentioned were the set-up and integration of new sites into the existing network, the high costs of hiring IT personnel, a disparate suite of security management tools and longer recovery times after system failures, etc.

To protect geo-distributed companies from cyber threats and minimize the possibility of network problems, Kaspersky experts recommend using specialized solutions.

