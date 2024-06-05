Balochistan govt lodges FIR against mine owner for negligence

QUETTA: Balochistan government on Tuesday ordered to lodge First Information Report against the mine owner for his alleged negligence that caused death of eleven coalminers in Najdi area of the province.

At least eleven collies died of suffocation on Monday while working deep in the mine, located some 40 km from Quetta. “On the directives of provincial government, the Mines and Minerals department has written a letter to the concerned Police Station for registering a case against the mine owner,” Spokesman to Balochistan Government Shahid Rind said.