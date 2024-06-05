AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-05

Balochistan govt lodges FIR against mine owner for negligence

APP Published 05 Jun, 2024 06:41am

QUETTA: Balochistan government on Tuesday ordered to lodge First Information Report against the mine owner for his alleged negligence that caused death of eleven coalminers in Najdi area of the province.

At least eleven collies died of suffocation on Monday while working deep in the mine, located some 40 km from Quetta. “On the directives of provincial government, the Mines and Minerals department has written a letter to the concerned Police Station for registering a case against the mine owner,” Spokesman to Balochistan Government Shahid Rind said.

Balochistan Balochistan government mine owner

