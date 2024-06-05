AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,245 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 74,667 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 23,919 No Change 0 (0%)
Markets Print 2024-06-05

Sri Lankan shares end higher

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 08:10am

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in consumer staple and financial stocks. The CSE All-Share index settled 0.45% higher at 12,104.40.

Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC and LOLC Finance PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 21.8% and 3.2%, respectively. Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 39.5 million shares from 43.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 899.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3 million) from 686.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 67.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 863.2 million rupees, the data showed.

