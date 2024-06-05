KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR18.894 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,744.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.219billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.577 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.339 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.476 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.419 billion), Silver (PKR 974.341 million), Natural Gas (PKR 234.899 million), DJ (PKR 182.455 million), Japan Equity (PKR 129.526 million), SP 500 (PKR 111.880 million), Copper (PKR 99.524 million), Brent (PKR million) and Palladium (PKR 44.856 million).

In Agricultural commodities,31 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 125.077 million were traded.

