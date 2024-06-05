AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,245 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 74,667 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 23,919 No Change 0 (0%)
Malaysian palm oil weaker

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 3% on Tuesday as trading resumed after a public holiday, with weakness in rival Dalian contracts and crude oil prices weighing on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 156 ringgit, or 3.83%, lower at 3,920 ringgit ($834.04) per metric ton, its steepest daily decline since May 31, 2023.

Weakness in Dalian soyoil futures and crude oil prices are putting pressure on Malaysian palm oil futures, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.58%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.75%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.29%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell more than $1 on Tuesday, extending losses from a four-month low in the previous session, as investors worried about supply rising later in the year amid signs of weakening US demand. At 1000 GMT, Brent crude futures were down $1.33, or 1.70%, to $77.03 a barrel.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.09% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

