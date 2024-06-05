AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,245 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 74,667 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 23,919 No Change 0 (0%)
Jun 05, 2024
Markets Print 2024-06-05

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (June 04, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2024 07:47am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (June 04, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      13900-14000
Gur                        18000-20000
Shakar                     17000-21000
Ghee (16 kg)                 6900-7400
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          26000-29000
Dal Mong (Washed)          27000-29000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           42000-47000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-50000
Dal Mash (Washed)          50000-56000
Dal Masoor (Local)         35000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         29000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       27000-28000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-34000
Gram White                 28000-35000
Gram Black                 19000-23000
Dal Chana (Thin)           20000-22000
Dal Chana (Thick)          22500-23500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          42000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    48000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-33000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                21000-26000
Rice Basmati (386)         18000-20000
Basmati broken             14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

