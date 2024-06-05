LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (June 04, 2024)

====================================== Per 100 kg ====================================== Sugar 13900-14000 Gur 18000-20000 Shakar 17000-21000 Ghee (16 kg) 6900-7400 Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000 Almond (Simple) 12500-15000 Sogi 40000-70000 Dry Date 14000-20000 Chilli (Sabat) 30000-36000 Chilli (Pissi) 60000-70000 Turmeric 16500-20000 Darchini (large) 26000-28000 Mong (Sabat) 24000-26000 Dal Mong (Chilka) 26000-29000 Dal Mong (Washed) 27000-29000 Dal Mash (Sabat) 42000-47000 Dal Mash (Chilka) 45000-50000 Dal Mash (Washed) 50000-56000 Dal Masoor (Local) 35000-40000 Dal Masoor (impor) 29000-31000 Masoor (salam-impor) 27000-28000 Masoor (salam-local) 29000-34000 Gram White 28000-35000 Gram Black 19000-23000 Dal Chana (Thin) 20000-22000 Dal Chana (Thick) 22500-23500 White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 42000 Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 48000-55000 -------------------------------------- Rice (per 100 kg) -------------------------------------- Basmati Super (Old) 30000-33000 Basmati Super (new) 26000-30000 Kainat 1121 21000-26000 Rice Basmati (386) 18000-20000 Basmati broken 14000-19000 -------------------------------------- Tea (per 1 kg) -------------------------------------- Tea (Black) 1900-2200 Tea (Green) 1400-1650 ======================================

