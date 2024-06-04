AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
World

Saudi cabinet says it is extending voluntary oil cuts to boost market stability

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:47pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday welcomed the latest OPEC+ decisions, saying Saudi Arabia’s decision with seven other countries to extend their voluntary oil cuts aimed to boost precautionary efforts to support oil market stability, the state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia may announce landmark Aramco share sale on Thursday, sources say

Saudi Arabia - along with Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, Russia and the United Arab Emirates - extended voluntary cuts of 2.20 million bpd by three months to the end of September.

