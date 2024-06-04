AIRLINK 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.16%)
FCCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.56%)
FFBL 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
HBL 112.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.82%)
HUBC 141.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-7.65%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.67%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
OGDC 130.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.25%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.21%)
PIBTL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.98%)
PPL 118.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.17%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
SEARL 57.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
SNGP 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.68%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.16%)
TPLP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
TRG 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.83%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 7,859 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,386 Decreased By -362.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 74,889 Decreased By -685.9 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,989 Decreased By -222.7 (-0.92%)
Jun 04, 2024
Markets

London stocks fall as energy stocks drag

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 12:39pm

London stocks slipped on Tuesday as investors assessed the chances of an earlier US rate cut against a backdrop of faltering manufacturing activity that could hurt corporate profits, while energy stocks further added to losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4% as of 7:12 GMT.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.6%.

Energy stocks BP and Shell fell 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively, after ratings agency S&P Global revised lower BP’s credit outlook while the latter fell as oil prices slipped 1%.

Investors weighed the potential relief of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve against the backdrop of a second consecutive dip in US manufacturing activity that could erode revenue for global companies listed on the benchmark index.

Pharma, energy stocks drag London’s FTSE 100; ECB rate cut hopes cap losses

However, losses were capped as focus turns to the European Central Bank (ECB), which meets on Thursday and is anticipated to trim interest rates by 25 basis points.

Among other stocks, Tritax Eurobox was the top gainer on the mid-cap index with a 5.7% jump after Brookfield Asset Management said it is in early stages of a possible offer for the company.

