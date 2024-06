LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets retreated at the start of trading on Tuesday following falls in Asia and on Wall Street.

London’s FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent to 8,238.38 points.

European shares kick-off June on a high note in anticipation of ECB rate cut

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index shed 0.3 percent to 7,971.27 points and Frankfurt’s DAX lost 0.3 percent to 18,551.51.