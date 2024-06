HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Tuesday morning, in line with losses across Asia, following US data pointing to further weakness in the world’s number one economy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.37 percent, or 67.59 points, to 18,335.45.

Hong Kong shares jump at open

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.23 percent, or 7.17 points, to 3,071.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.30 percent, or 5.15 points, to 1,713.97.