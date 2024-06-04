Palm oil falls more than 3% on weaker Dalian contracts and crude oil

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell over 3% on Tuesday as trading resumed after a public holiday, with weakness in rival Dalian contracts and crude oil prices weighing on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 136 ringgit, or 3.34%, to 3,940 ringgit ($839.73) per metric ton in early trade.

The contract gained 5% last week.

Fundamentals