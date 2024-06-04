AIRLINK 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.36%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
DGKC 88.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
FFBL 33.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.36%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HASCOL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
HBL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
HUBC 143.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 26.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
SEARL 57.91 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.7%)
SNGP 66.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
SSGC 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
UNITY 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,933 Increased By 1.8 (0.02%)
BR30 25,768 Increased By 19.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 75,602 Increased By 27 (0.04%)
KSE30 24,200 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.05%)
Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips; investors seize profits after two-day rise

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 09:59am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as profit-taking set in after Japanese equities rebounded close to the 39,000-point mark the previous day.

The Nikkei declined 0.45% to 38,749.25, while the broader Topix was down 0.46% at 2785.22.

With little in the way of new material for the market to go on, investors locked in profits following two consecutive days of gains in the market.

Japanese equities received limited support from Wall Street, after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged higher in a choppy session overnight, while the Dow lost ground.

The Nikkei climbed to an all-time peak of 41,087.75 on March 22, but retreated the following month. While the benchmark index touched the 39,000 level in May and again on Monday, it has failed to maintain the range.

“I think the market is struggling to find the new theme or driver to bring it up,” said Naka Matsuzawa, chief macro strategist at Nomura.

“Dollar/yen is no longer rising, seems like commodity prices have kind of peaked out…and inflation expectations globally are down.”

Japan’s Nikkei sinks below 38,000 as Wall Street, higher yields weigh

Although dollar/yen appears largely range-bound for now, the yen sitting at a 34-year trough has also fuelled bets for the Bank of Japan to hike interest rates sooner this year, perhaps as early as July.

“That all makes people hesitant,” said Matsuzawa. Still, the Nikkei remains up 16.3% for the year so far, with analysts forecasting it will trade at 40,750 at the end of this year.

Among stocks, a portion of heavyweights stumbled to drag on the overall index, with Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing declining 1.7% and AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group falling 1%.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron ticked down 0.4%.

Meanwhile, top automaker shares struggled after Japan’s transport ministry found irregularities in applications to certify certain models.

Toyota Motor shares were down 1.1%, and Honda Motor slid 2.4%.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slips; investors seize profits after two-day rise

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories