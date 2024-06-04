Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-04

‘No change in ownership and board composition at KE’

Press Release Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

KARACHI: In response to recent claims made in a local tabloid, KE clarify that the individual cited is not an authorized spokesperson for K-Electric. The views expressed by him are purely personal and do not reflect the operations or perspectives of the company.

K-Electric further communicates that there has been no change in the structure or composition of the board. The board members, steadfast over the past 18 months, continue to represent the shareholders and focus on the growth trajectory of the company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE K-Electric

Comments

200 characters

‘No change in ownership and board composition at KE’

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories