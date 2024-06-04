‘No change in ownership and board composition at KE’

KARACHI: In response to recent claims made in a local tabloid, KE clarify that the individual cited is not an authorized spokesperson for K-Electric. The views expressed by him are purely personal and do not reflect the operations or perspectives of the company.

K-Electric further communicates that there has been no change in the structure or composition of the board. The board members, steadfast over the past 18 months, continue to represent the shareholders and focus on the growth trajectory of the company.

