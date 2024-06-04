KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.131 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,623.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.500 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.486 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.849 billion), Silver (PKR 1.631 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.604 billion), DJ (PKR 1.481 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.016 billion), Japan Equity (PKR 160.697 million), SP 500 (PKR 152.030 million), Copper (PKR 82.515million), Natural Gas (PKR 67.795 million), Palladium (PKR 52.956 million) and Brent (PKR 44.856 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 10lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 10.692 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024