Markets Print 2024-06-04
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 03, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.78 22.28
2-Week 21.70 22.20
1-Month 21.52 22.02
3-Month 20.68 20.93
6-Month 20.66 20.91
9-Month 20.17 20.67
1-Year 19.76 20.26
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
