Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-04

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 03, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 03, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      21.78    22.28
2-Week      21.70    22.20
1-Month     21.52    22.02
3-Month     20.68    20.93
6-Month     20.66    20.91
9-Month     20.17    20.67
1-Year      19.76    20.26
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KIBOR kibor rates

Comments

200 characters

Kibor interbank offered rates

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories