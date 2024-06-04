Markets Print 2024-06-04
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (June 03, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.18 279.54 AED 75.27 75.98
EURO 299.26 302.15 SAR 73.53 74.20
GBP 351.31 354.58 INTERBANK 278.25 278.45
JPY 1.74 1.78
=========================================================================
