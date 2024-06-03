Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky to participate at G7 summit in Italy: spokesman

AFP Published 03 Jun, 2024 03:56pm

KYIV: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the upcoming G7 summit in Italy either online or in person, his spokesman told state media Monday.

A key agenda item of the summit to be held in southern Italy from June 13 to 15 will be ways to use profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, which has been urging allies for more military help.

“Unfortunately, I cannot confirm or deny that the President will physically participate in the G7 summit, but in any case, whether online or physically, there is no doubt that he will be there,” the president’s spokesman, Sergiy Nikiforov told Ukrainian television.

CIA warns Ukraine could lose war this year without fresh aid

Zelensky has been ramping up support for a Ukraine peace summit on June 15 and 16 on visits to several European capitals and a trip to Singapore and the Philippines.

Ukraine G7 summit Volodymyr Zelensky Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky to participate at G7 summit in Italy: spokesman

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 11.8% in May 2024

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

SC adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Belgium’s Ontex completes divestment of business in Pakistan

KSE-100 loses over 300 points on profit-taking

OGDCL enhances oil & gas production in KP, Sindh wells

FBR digitisation: Aurangzeb calls for utilisation of PRAL, REMIT data

Oil steady as investors weigh up extended OPEC+ supply cuts

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed

Heat wave kills at least 56 in India, nearly 25,000 heat stroke cases, from March-May

Read more stories