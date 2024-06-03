Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gulf markets follow Asian peers higher in early trade

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2024 03:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf tracked Asian peers higher in early trading on Monday, after a US inflation reading last week boosted hopes of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

On Friday, data showed the personal consumption expenditures price index increased 0.3% in April, matching the unrevised gain in March.

Traders are pricing in about a 53% chance of a September rate cut, versus 49% before the report.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any US monetary policy change is usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark stock index advanced 1.2%, with most of its constituents posting gains.

Conglomerate International Holding Co and its unit Alpha Dhabi Holding climbed 1.4% and 4.6%, respectively.

Among other gainers, ADNOC Logistics, known as ADNOC L&S, surged 3.7%.

Energy major ADNOC’s logistics unit, ADNOC L&S, signed a deal to acquire shipping pool operator Navig8 Topco Holdings for a total value of up to $1.49 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.7%, with most sectors in positive territory. Al Rajhi Bank , the world’s largest Islamic lender, gained 2% and Saudi Arabian Mining climbed 3.1%.

Among other gainers, Saudi Aramco added 0.7%, bouncing back from four straight sessions of losses.

Saudi leads as Gulf bourses end higher; Egypt extends loss

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s sale of shares in oil major Aramco drew more demand than the stock on offer within hours of kicking off on Sunday, a deal that could raise up to $13.1 billion.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was up 0.4%, helped by gains in industry, finance and communications.

Salik Company rose 1.5% and Commercial Bank of Dubai climbed 6.5%.

The Qatari benchmark stock index edged up 0.2%, helped by a 0.6% rise in Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, and a 0.9% gain in Barwa Real Estate .

