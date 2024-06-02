AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 02, 2024
Markets

Saudi leads as Gulf bourses end higher; Egypt extends loss

Reuters Published 02 Jun, 2024 07:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, led by the Saudi index, after a US inflation reading supported expectations of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 1.1% after it hit a more than five-month low on Thursday. The index was lifted by gains in almost all sectors, led by the IT, utilities and healthcare stocks.

ACWA Power advanced 4.4% and Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender, added 1.8%. Saudi Aramco, however, slipped 1.9% to 28.45 riyals per share, its lowest level in more than one year.

Abu Dhabi index jumps ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is offering investors about 1.545 billion Aramco shares, at 26.7 to 29 riyals. The sale drew more demand than the stock on offer within hours of kicking off on Sunday.

The Qatari benchmark index was up for a second straight session, and rose 0.7%, aided by gains in energy, finance and real estate sectors. Qatar Fuel Co advanced 7.7%, and Qatar Gas Transport climbed 4.8%.

The data showed Friday US inflation rose in line with market expectations in April, spurring hopes of interest rates cuts by the Fed.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, so US monetary policy change is usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index slipped for a fifth consecutive session to end 0.2% lower, with most sectors in the red.

Eastern Company declined 5.8% and Talaat Mostafa Group dropped 2.1%. Juhayna Food, however, rose 2.5% after the foods maker posted a 41% increase in its first-quarter net profit.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.1% to 11,625

KUWAIT was up 0.2% to 7,697

QATAR gained 0.7% to 9,385

EGYPT fell 0.2% to 26,870

BAHRAIN lost 0.3% to 2,034

OMAN was down 0.3% to 4,833

