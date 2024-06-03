Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China maintains stance on disputed Gulf islands despite Iran’s anger

Reuters Published June 3, 2024 Updated June 3, 2024 03:15pm

BEIJING: China held its stance on three disputed islands in the Persian Gulf on Monday despite Tehran’s anger at Beijing for describing the Iran-controlled islands as a matter to be resolved with the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement last week, China expressed support for the efforts of the UAE to reach a “peaceful solution” to the issue of the islands - the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa.

The islands, claimed by the UAE and Iran, have been held by Tehran since 1971.

In a rare show of anger toward its biggest trading partner, the Iranian foreign ministry on Sunday summoned the Chinese ambassador to Iran to protest China’s “repeated support” for the UAE’s “baseless claims”.

“Considering the strategic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing, it is expected that the Chinese government will revise its stance on this matter,” the Iranian foreign ministry said.

China’s foreign ministry on Monday repeated its call for Iran and the UAE to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation, describing China’s stance on the matter as “consistent”.

“The relevant contents of the China-UAE Joint Statement are consistent with China’s position,” said Mao Ning at a regular press briefing when asked about Iran’s protest, offering no revision of Beijing’s stance.

China’s top diplomat Wang holds call with Iranian counterpart

She added that China and Iran had a strong relationship, and that China attached great importance to the development of their strategic partnership.

China angered Iran in December 2022 when it issued a joint statement with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that called for efforts to resolve the issue of the three islands.

That statement went on to stress the need to “ensure the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear programme”, which was not mentioned in the latest statement with the UAE.

China Iran United Arab Emirates Tehran Gulf Cooperation Council Chinese foreign ministry Mao Ning

Comments

200 characters

China maintains stance on disputed Gulf islands despite Iran’s anger

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 11.8% in May 2024

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

SC adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Belgium’s Ontex completes divestment of business in Pakistan

KSE-100 loses over 300 points on profit-taking

OGDCL enhances oil & gas production in KP, Sindh wells

FBR digitisation: Aurangzeb calls for utilisation of PRAL, REMIT data

Oil steady as investors weigh up extended OPEC+ supply cuts

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed

Heat wave kills at least 56 in India, nearly 25,000 heat stroke cases, from March-May

Read more stories