Futures spread down 1123bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1123bps to 5.22 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by massive 237.3 percent to 378.62 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 112.25 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 176.4 percent to Rs 12.61 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.56 billion.

