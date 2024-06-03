Goods stolen from FIA headquarters recovered

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Police have recovered goods worth millions of rupees stolen from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters in Islamabad.

During the operation, two suspects, including a former FIA employee, were apprehended. The raid, conducted by the Mandra police station at Mandira toll plaza, uncovered the stolen items from the FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle office in Sector G-13. The suspects attempted to flee but were caught near LRBT Hospital after a high-speed chase.

According to the FIR, the stolen items included seven parcels of property, mobile phones, wireless sets, fake vehicle number plates, service cards, temporary airport entry permits, national identity cards, ATM cards, mobile SIMs, masks, Afghan citizen cards, and Turkish export cards.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects, Saad Anwar and Muhammad Hamza, admitted to the theft, implicating four others: Abdullah Khan, Mehtab, Ali, and Hasan. One of the arrested individuals had been forcibly dismissed from the FIA, raising questions about internal security protocols.

Police have formed special teams to capture the remaining accomplices, and FIA officials have been informed. Sources estimate that the stolen parcels contain over five crore rupees in domestic and foreign currency. The suspects are scheduled to appear in court today.