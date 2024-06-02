Speaker felicitates CPNE office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended warm felicitation to the newly elected members of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

He extended felicitation to Arshad Ahmed Arif and Ijaz-ul-Haq on their successful election as President and Secretary General of CPNE, respectively.

The Speaker expressed confidence that the newly elected members will carry out every possible effort in making CPNE a proactive organisation, dedicated to protect and ensure the provision of basic rights to reporters and journalists.

While acknowledging the role of print media, he said that “Parliament and Media are dovetailed to further the cause of democracy”. He also expressed his resolve that the Parliament of Pakistan is determined to spearhead the legislation for protecting reporters and journalists, especially the ones attached with print media.

