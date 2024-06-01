AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-06-01

Mob violence in Sargodha

Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

EDITORIAL: Incidents of enraged mobs attacking alleged blasphemers are happening with increasing frequency. Last Saturday in Sargodha, a frenzied mob, apparently instigated by members of a religio-political party, arrived at the residence of a Christian man and tried to lynch him.

Fortunately, he was rescued by the police though in a critical condition. Despite the efforts of police, the city’s Peace Committee and some local residents to calm the situation, a shoe-making unit and other property that belonged to the accused man’s son were set on fire.

However, a press report has quoted a local resident as saying some pages of the Holy Quran were found burnt on the cover of a water pump adjacent to the accused person’s house, but no one saw him burning them, adding that the accused man’s family was honourable, not known for any malicious activity.

Yet as is the wont of police in such cases, bowing to mob pressure they registered a case against the victim on behalf of an activist of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), without conducting proper investigation into the charge.

Its pattern repeated over and over again. In August of last year, hundreds of people led by TLP activists attacked a Christian neighbourhood in Faisalabad following rumours that two members of the community had desecrated pages of the Holy Quran. Nearly a dozen churches were torched and several houses destroyed.

In 2021, Sri Lankan manager of a factory in Sialkot was brutally lynched. There are several other incidents wherein angry hordes provoked by purported religious elements, including mosque imams, attacked Christian localities causing loss of life and property.

In one harrowing incident near Lahore, incited by a local cleric on his mosque microphone a mob first tortured a Christian couple, who worked at a local brick kiln, and then hurled them into the kiln’s furnace. Many Muslims have also been lynched on the pretext of blasphemy.

The motivation almost always is a property grab, personal grudge or a professional rivalry, and religious sentiments are exploited to provoke people to take law into their own hands.

Those saved by the police languish in jails for years because certain self-proclaimed guardians of the faith have made the environment so fearful that the police, defence lawyers, and judges find it too risky to do their job in a free and fair manner.

Back in 1997, a Lahore High Court judge, Arif Iqbal Bhatti, was shot dead in his chamber for acquitting two Christian men of blasphemy charges. And in 2014 a lawyer, Rashid Rehman, was murdered in Multan for defending a university teacher accused of blasphemy.

It is pertinent to recall that while hearing the case of Mumtaz Qadri who had assassinated Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer, the Supreme Court had observed, “the majority of blasphemy cases are based on false accusations stemming from property issues or other personal or family vendettas rather than genuine instance of blasphemy, and they inevitably lead to mob violence against an entire community.”

A way must be found to prevent people from taking the law into their own hands, and deter false accusations. The government should hold meetings with all prominent religious leaders to arrive at a consensus on addressing misuse and abuse of the blasphemy laws.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

police blasphemy Sargodha Christian man Mob violence in Sargodha

Comments

200 characters

Mob violence in Sargodha

Govt slashes PSDP by Rs204bn

APCC approves Rs1221bn federal PSDP

Nepra supports over Rs60bn KE write-offs

Blome reaffirms support to reform programme

Plea challenging Tax Laws (Amendment) Act: LHC issues notices to ministry of law, FBR & AGP

Nepra gives approval to additional financial burden on consumers

Power, water charges for AJK: Centre may form panel to discover ‘political’ solution

Immovable properties: BHC declares Section 7E of ITO as ultra vires to constitution

Alleged involvement in refund issue: FBR fires four senior IR officers

Ogra announces cut in LPG price

Read more stories