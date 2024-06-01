Markets Print 2024-06-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 31, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 75,878.48
High: 75,953.74
Low: 74,989.26
Net Change: 1000.36
Volume (000): 243,527
Value (000): 12,292,712
Makt Cap (000) 2,384,082,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,965.44
NET CH (+) 271.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,622.35
NET CH (+) 70.40
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,402.17
NET CH (+) 232.02
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,012.87
NET CH (+) 359.71
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,650.34
NET CH (+) 21.68
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,151.23
NET CH (+) 194.92
------------------------------------
As on: 31- MAY-2024
====================================
