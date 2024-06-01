AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Markets Print 2024-06-01

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 31, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 31, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 75,878.48
High:                      75,953.74
Low:                       74,989.26
Net Change:                  1000.36
Volume (000):                243,527
Value (000):              12,292,712
Makt Cap (000)         2,384,082,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,965.44
NET CH                    (+) 271.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,622.35
NET CH                     (+) 70.40
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,402.17
NET CH                    (+) 232.02
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,012.87
NET CH                    (+) 359.71
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,650.34
NET CH                     (+) 21.68
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,151.23
NET CH                    (+) 194.92
------------------------------------
As on:                  31- MAY-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

