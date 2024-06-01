KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 31, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 75,878.48 High: 75,953.74 Low: 74,989.26 Net Change: 1000.36 Volume (000): 243,527 Value (000): 12,292,712 Makt Cap (000) 2,384,082,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,965.44 NET CH (+) 271.64 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,622.35 NET CH (+) 70.40 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,402.17 NET CH (+) 232.02 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,012.87 NET CH (+) 359.71 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,650.34 NET CH (+) 21.68 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,151.23 NET CH (+) 194.92 ------------------------------------ As on: 31- MAY-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024