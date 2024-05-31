China vows support to manufacturing sector

ISLAMABAD: China is dedicated to assisting Pakistan in enhancing its manufacturing sector and export capabilities, said Yang Guangyuan, Economic Counsellor of China to Pakistan.

He was speaking at China-South Asia Business Council Exchange Symposium held in local hotel, Islamabad.

“China is ready to collaborate with all South Asian countries, including Pakistan, to build a future of development and prosperity. By capitalizing on the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC, we aim to enhance the economic stability and regional prosperity of both the regions,” said Guangyuan.

The 2024 China-South Asia Business Council Exchange Symposium hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in partnership with the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), aimed to strengthen China-South Asia cooperation under the Belt & Road Initiative and establish a platform for broader business opportunities between South Asian and Chinese enterprises.

Liu Qilin, Chairman of CCPIT Yunnan Sub Council, in his remarks, emphasized the importance of industrial cooperation between China and South Asian countries in advancing green development. “Against the backdrop of growing mutual trust in political affairs and sustained economic cooperation between China and South Asian countries, the China South-Asia Expo stands as a crucial platform reflecting the shared aspirations of the industrial and commercial sectors” said Qilin.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, former State Minister, applauded the efforts of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI), the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) for organizing the symposium.

