AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-31

China vows support to manufacturing sector

Press Release Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: China is dedicated to assisting Pakistan in enhancing its manufacturing sector and export capabilities, said Yang Guangyuan, Economic Counsellor of China to Pakistan.

He was speaking at China-South Asia Business Council Exchange Symposium held in local hotel, Islamabad.

“China is ready to collaborate with all South Asian countries, including Pakistan, to build a future of development and prosperity. By capitalizing on the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC, we aim to enhance the economic stability and regional prosperity of both the regions,” said Guangyuan.

The 2024 China-South Asia Business Council Exchange Symposium hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in partnership with the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), aimed to strengthen China-South Asia cooperation under the Belt & Road Initiative and establish a platform for broader business opportunities between South Asian and Chinese enterprises.

Liu Qilin, Chairman of CCPIT Yunnan Sub Council, in his remarks, emphasized the importance of industrial cooperation between China and South Asian countries in advancing green development. “Against the backdrop of growing mutual trust in political affairs and sustained economic cooperation between China and South Asian countries, the China South-Asia Expo stands as a crucial platform reflecting the shared aspirations of the industrial and commercial sectors” said Qilin.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, former State Minister, applauded the efforts of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI), the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) for organizing the symposium.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China CPEC business community manufacturing sector Yang Guangyuan export capabilities

Comments

200 characters

China vows support to manufacturing sector

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

Read more stories