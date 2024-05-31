Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to strengthen strategic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Thursday agreed to enhance their multifaceted cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, connectivity, energy and defence, as well as considering joint investment projects in diverse fields such as energy, information technology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, heavy industries etc.

The understanding was reached at delegation level talks between the two countries in which Pakistan’s side was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar while the Azeri side by its visiting Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov who arrived on a two-day official visit earlier on Wednesday.

The two ministers reviewed progress on bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

The two sides expressed strong commitment and resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations and broaden the scope of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade, investment, energy, security and defence, education, climate action and regional connectivity.

They also agreed to enhance parliamentary exchanges, strengthen cultural cooperation and promote people-to-people exchanges including between students, academia and businessmen.

The two sides agreed to identify new areas of economic cooperation and bolster cooperation in climate action and renewable energy sector and increase bilateral investments especially in the energy sector. They also noted the critical importance of Joint working Group on Energy in promoting cooperation in the energy sector.

Later, speaking at a joint news conference along with Foreign Minister Dar, the Azeri foreign minister highlighted the potential that exists for promotion of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and economy.

During the meeting, he added that they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and strategic partnership to take the bilateral relationship to the next level, adding that the huge potential for economic and trade cooperation still remained untapped.

“We have to invigorate our economic cooperation and make it more comprehensive, considering joint investment projects in diverse fields including energy, information technology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, heavy industries, tourism and transport,” he said.

He expressed the confidence that the next session of Pakistan-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission to be held in Islamabad this year would add further impetus to their economic cooperation. He invited Pakistan’s business community to benefit from the conducive business environment in his country and connectivity projects.

Foreign Minister Bayramov said the direct flights between the two countries are contributing to expansion of tourism and people-to-people contacts, adding that there is a need for enhancing cooperation between the higher education institutions and cultural centers as well as scientific research institutions and think-tanks of the two countries.

Appreciating Pakistan’s firm stance along with political and moral support on the Karabakh conflict, the Azeri foreign minister reiterated his country’s principled position on the Kashmir dispute calling for its peaceful resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

He said that Azerbaijan is hosting the next UN conference on Climate Change COP29, adding that it will create additional opportunities for cooperation in clean energy and green transition-related areas.

He added that assuming the presidency of COP29 is a great responsibility and a challenge, adding that being a developing county, Azerbaijan understands the challenges being faced by all the developing countries.

He said that his country will support all the developing countries including Pakistan to tackle issues related to climate change, particularly Pakistan’s need of acquiring early warning system.

To a question, he said that connectivity is always on the top of their agenda, specifically those projects beneficial for both Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He said that his country believes that special attention should be given to the East-West road corridor project, adding that the project is around 2000 km shorter compared to other projects, and connects China, Pakistan and other regional countries with Europe through Central Asia.

He pointed out that there is a great potential for synergy of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the East-West road corridor for greater connectivity among the regional countries and beyond for promotion of trade.

Responding to the same question, Foreign Minister Dar said that connectivity and energy security are the high-priority agenda items of the current government. “We believe that we can expand our cooperation and work together in this area for mutual benefit. It’s also agenda of our today’s meeting,” he said.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s ideal strategic location with the potential to provide connectivity to East China, South Asian countries and beyond.

Foreign Minister Dar further stated the two countries are taking measures to increase bilateral investment especially in the energy sector, adding that the joint working group on energy would be critical in promoting cooperation in this sector. He said that the two sides will also bolster their cooperation in climate action and renewable energy sector.

Highlighting the strong bonds that exist between the two countries, Dar said the strategic and economic relations are characterized by regular high-level exchanges and dialogue including at the leadership level.

He said that Pakistan has always supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and also appreciated Azerbaijan’s consistent support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. “We also appreciate Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan’s candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council,” he added.

Responding to another query, he said that the developing countries should get together particularly to make sure that a very robust fund is available to address the climate-induced issues. He pointed out that the floods had inflicted $34 billion loss to Pakistan and the country is still struggling for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the affected population.

